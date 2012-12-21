The Gem Bar Melbourne Gains Attention for Their Combination of Live Music, Drinks and Dining

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- When people think about their favourite bars, it can sometimes be difficult to put a finger on what exactly makes it stand out above the rest. Whether it’s the atmosphere, the sense of community, the drinks or the food, it can often boil down to a je ne sais quoi that nevertheless makes a bar a success. For The Gem Bar and Dining in Melbourne, it’s the unique cocktail of vibrant elements that has formed the science behind their success. The bar has been getting positive attention from consumers and critics in recent months.



The bar stands out among Melbourne pubs and works hard to build and maintain a colourful, friendly atmosphere in everything it does, from hosting regular live music and DJs to the drinks offers and décor. Their dining is now famous locally for being some of the best in the area, and theme nights that blend atmosphere, music and food have proven incredibly successful. The Saturday Night Fish Fry, promising “soul food and soul music”, and a Sunday night blending 50’s rock and roll with the traditional Sunday roast both create an evening greater than the sum of its parts; an experience to be enjoyed and remembered.



The bar has proven hugely popular with critics of Melbourne bars from PubStars, Time Out, The Age and Beat Magazine, who praise the venue from its Americana styled saloon atmosphere and trained chef to its encouragement of local musical talent and dedication to making sure its themes run deeper than gimmicks.



A spokesperson for The Gem Bar and Dining explained their success, “We work hard to maximise variety and keep things interesting while at the same time maintaining a familiar and friendly atmosphere that means regulars and newcomers alike both feel comfortable enough to get into the swing of things and have a great time. Our chef has created a menu that has made our dining the stuff of local legend, and we’re pleased to see the critics giving us such positive feedback. In the new year, we’re looking at launching even more exciting events and evenings to augment our status as a regional hot spot.”



The Gem Bar and Dining is undoubtedly one of Melbourne's best pubs. With great food and drink six nights a week, and some of Melbourne's best live music and DJs on the weekends, it's pretty easy to see why so many folks love to call The Gem in Collingwood their favourite pub. For more information, please visit: http://thegembar.com.au/