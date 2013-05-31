The GenF20 Plus HGH Releaser Is Now Available with Bulk Discount

Johnson, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- GenF20 Plus announces new discounts for bulk purchases of their products and that’s exciting. For anyone who has considered taking GenF20 Plus, this is the time to really take advantage of the savings. The manufacturer of GenF20 is quick to point out that their HGH releaser is rated #1 and now they offer an enteric coated tablet for easier digestion.



At http://www.hghhelp.info/hgh-supplements.php we have done an in-depth review of many different HGH suppliers and one of the products reviewed on the site is GenF20 Plus. Visitors to the hghhelp.info website can read and learn. The goal of the site is to provide visitors with information they need to make sound purchasing decisions – the information is unbiased, in-depth, but easy to understand. The HGHHelp.info site also offers information on the role of HGH in weight loss, muscle building, and anti-aging.



The manufacturer of GenF20 Plus claims to have the most complete HGH releaser there is on the market. You can maximize the potency by combining their oral spray with the enteric coated tablets. GenF20 Plus new formula include nutrients, GABA, GTF, L-Glycine, Alpha GPC, L-Glutamine , L-Tyrosine, L-Lysine, L-Ornithine , deer velvet antler, Colostrum, pituitary powder, vitamins, minerals, and more. The #1 rating of GenF20 Plus is founded in real clinical studies.



GenF20 Plus boosts your body’s own ability to increase HGH levels naturally rather than synthetically. HGH supplements are an excellent alternative to HGH injections, when there is no disease to indicate injections are necessary. Injections are expensive, require a doctor’s prescription, and have a significant amount of risk associated with them. HGH supplements are affordable, available over the counter, and have minimal risk associated with them. For more on Genf20 Plus click here



Sub-lingual sprays that contain the hormone and HGH tablets don’t work because the HGH molecule is destroyed by the stomach and the HGH molecule is too big to be absorbed by the skin. GenF20 Plus is an HGH Releaser stimulates the pituitary gland to increase the body’s natural HGH production, which is far safer than injections, and doesn’t have the risks that synthetic injections have.



There are all kinds of HGH Releasers on the market, but the trouble is that many of these products do not do what they promise and are based around hype. The GenF20 Plus manufacturer created a HGH Releaser that was superior and they offer complete transparency for their supplement.



Right now, you can enjoy bulk discount pricing by the GenF20 Plus manufacturer. A 1 month supply is now 82.99 and you save $17, while a 2 month supply is regularly $199.99 is now $159.99 you save $40. 3 months is regularly $299.99 is now $220.99 you save $79.00. A 4 month supply is regularly $399.99 now $287, and you save $112.00. A 5 months is regularly $499.99 is now $349.99 you save $150.00, and a 6 months is regularly $599.99 is now $399.99 you save $200. There are other perks that you can find on their site. Take advantage of these huge savings! To get a more in depth review of Genf20 plus go to http://www.hghhelp.info/genf20-plus.php



