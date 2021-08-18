The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of The GEO Group, Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: GEO stocks follows a lawsuit filed against The GEO Group, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: GEO stocks, concerns whether certain The GEO Group, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 27, 2020, and June 16, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that GEO Group maintained woefully ineffective COVID-19 response procedures, that those inadequate procedures subjected residents of the Company's halfway houses to significant health risks, that accordingly, the Company was vulnerable to significant financial and/or reputational harm, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.