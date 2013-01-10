The George School Announces Washington, D.C. Area Gathering for Alumni and Friends

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- The George School, one of Pennsylvania’s oldest and most prestigious private schools, has just announced that they are having an event in the Washington, D.C. area for alumni and friends. All alumni and friends are encouraged and invited to go to Public House restaurant and bar located on 199 Fleet Street in National Harbor, MD, where light and delicious refreshments will be served, and a cash bar will also be available. The event will be held Monday January 14, 2013 at 7:00pm, and those with any questions can contact Tina Rysz Disabatino a 2003 graduate and alumni as well as parent relations coordinator, at 215-579-6564, or email her at tdisabatino@georgeschool.org.



When it comes to boarding schools in PA, The George School offers coed boarding and day school for students from grades 9 to 12. They also offer a variety of team sports for boys and girls such as lacrosse, golf, basketball, tennis, track, swimming, and equestrian. Boys also have the option of participating in baseball and football; and girls have the option of joining the field hockey, softball, or cheerleading teams throughout the year.



In regards to the event, Ms. Disabatino was quoted as saying that “Even though it’s short notice, we’re excited to be hosting an event in the Washington, D.C. area and we’re hoping a lot of alumni and friends will be able to join us.” There is no doubt that this event will be a great one in which many alumni and friends can come together and socialize about what is currently happening at the school, as well as reminisce about the old times. John Baker, a 1999 graduate had this to say about his high school years at George School, “I miss so much about George School. The basic respect for the individual and individuality, the intellectual aspect of thinking rather than just a focus on scholastic thinking. That's really what I miss. And South Lawn. There’s nothing better—I think I should live there.” As a place that is known for challenging students both on and off the field, The George School is certainly one with an outstanding legacy and remarkable reputation.



