The George School Announces Winter 2012 Girls Sports

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Quaker School in PA, George School, has just announced the girls sports available for the 2012-2013 winter season. This winter season, girls will be able to take part in winter sports such as cheerleading, basketball, volleyball, swimming, and track.



Girls looking to participate in sports this winter should be prepared to compete as well as make lifelong friends, as on the athletic field, Quakerism plays itself out by setting a tone of collaboration. On the field, not one student is a superstar; everyone wins each and every game or meet as a team.



This winter season, the George School’s very own Worth Sports Center and Alumni Gym will come alive with the sounds of lively cheers. The girls basketball teams will work hard in the Alumni Gym as the gym rocks with noise and passion from enthusiastic fans. For those students who seek to try their hand at volleyball, they should be prepared to learn how to serve, pass, set, attack, block, and dig all while discovering how they can choreographically move with their team in order to secure a win on the court.



For those girls who are interested in joining the PA boarding school’s swimming team, they can look forward to participating in competitive meets while also enduring arduous coed practices in George School’s eight-lane, twenty-five meter pool. Also, for those girls who are willing to test their endurance with the winter track team, they should be ready to brave the weather, and forge mental toughness while running in a number of track meets at neighboring schools.



About The George School

