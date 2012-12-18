The George School Boys' and Girls' Basketball Teams Secure Crucial Wins on Friday Nov. 30th

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- The George School, a Quaker school in PA that was founded in 1893 and offers coed boarding and day school for students from grades 9 to 12, is in a state of excitement as both their boys’ and girls’ basketball teams secured crucial wins on the evening of Friday Nov. 30th. The varsity boys’ basketball team was able to secure a 55-49 win against rival Del-Val Friends, and the girls’ basketball team also beat Villa Victoria 43-13.



When it comes to PA boarding schools, George School is one that offers a variety of team sports for boys and girls such as lacrosse, golf, basketball, tennis, track, swimming, and equestrian. Boys also have the option of participating in baseball and football; and girls have the option of joining the field hockey, softball, or cheerleading teams.



Along with academics, the athletics program that they provide also aims to promote and perpetuate the growth of all of the students at their boarding school. Their student-athletes are challenged to work hard in both the classroom and on the field while also having fun during the process. Most of all, the students at George School will also learn how to gain more confidence by reaching farther in the classroom and on the field than they originally thought.



Even though The George School’s main goal is to push students to be academically ready for college, they still believe that is it important for every student to have the chance to develop their athletic abilities. In fact, their physical education program encourages students to get involved with recreational activities and to value fitness just as much as their academics. Through the school’s physical education and athletics program, students also have the means to learn how to emphasize sportsmanship, empathy, and cooperation amongst all of their classmates.



The boys’ and girls’ basketball wins should come as no surprise to those who are aware of the school’s academic and athletic track records of success. As a place that is known for challenging students both on and off the field, this Friends school in PA is well deserving of the crucial wins both teams attained on the night of Nov. 30th.



About The George School

The George School offers an atmosphere where students can challenge themselves and strive for personal excellence.