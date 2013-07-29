Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Georgian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

This report provides analysis on competitive benchmarking along with top companies active across the Georgia defense industry. It features insights into the recent activity and strategic initiatives of key public sector companies that support the industry. The information is divided into sections such as company overview, products and services and alliances, to give the reader an understanding of the business environment in which the defense industry operates.



SDI's "The Georgian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the top companies of the defense industry in Georgia.



Georgia's defense industry consists of a government-owned entity, Tbilisi Aircraft Manufacturing, which specializes in the production, maintenance, and overhaul of aircraft and helicopters. It has been operational for more than 60 years and creates an image of a business producing high-quality and reliable products in the aviation segment.



Tbilisi Aircraft Manufacturing



