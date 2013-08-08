New Defense research report from Strategic Defence Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2013-18, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Summary
SDI's "The Georgian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in Georgia.
Georgia's defense expenditure stood at US$398 million in 2013, having declined from its peak of US$945.8 million in 2008. The decline is primarily due to a shift in the country's strategic focus towards economic development and stability, which has resulted in a cut in defense spending.
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Reasons to Get This Report
"The Georgian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Understand the market size and forecasts of the Georgia defense industry.
- Understand the budget allocation of the Georgia defense industry.
- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast.
- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets.
- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the Georgia defense industry.
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