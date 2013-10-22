Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The German Bakery and Cereals Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Bakery and Cereals market in Germany from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Bakery and Cereals market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Bakery and Cereals market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. Consumption patterns have been affected, even though Bakery and Cereals are considered essential items. However, as consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumption should increase. Being able to identity these pockets of growth early, and the trends behind them, is essential.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Baking Ingredients, Baking Mixes, Bread andRolls, Cakes, Pastries and Sweet Pies, Cereal Bars, Cereals, Cookies (Sweet Biscuits), Dough Products, Energy Bars, Morning Goods, and Savory Biscuits.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

The Mid-Lifers age group in Germany has the lowest proportion of consumers of Baking Ingredients. This is surprising as this is the age group that probably bakes most for their children and grand-children, who have the next highest consumption proportions in the Kids and Babies and Tweens and Early Teens categories. Marketers need to focus on these groups in order to maintain and increase demand for their products.



The Bakery and Cereals market in Germany is dominated by Bread andRolls, which has the majority value share and is more than two times the size of the next largest category. Any increase in consumption frequency or number of consumers within this category is going to have a large positive effect on this market.



The population split between Males and Females in Germany is fairly even; however, Males consume a far higher proportion of Energy Bars than Females. Energy Bars are often consumed as a quick, high energy snack before or after exercise or as a meal replacement. Marketers should focus on this gender imbalance to improve uptake of their products.



Key Highlights

Almost half of consumers of Bakery and Cereals products in Germany indicate that Indulgence influences this decision. This is supported by the significant proportions of the value of each Bakery and Cereals category that can also be attributed to Indulgence. Targeting this influence is therefore essential to the success of this market.



Urban dwellers consume Dough Products disproportionately. One of the main components of Dough Products is Pizza bases; this is not a traditional German food so is more appropriate for an Urban cosmopolitan consumer. In order to improve the value of this market, marketers need to encourage consumption in the relatively large Rural market.



Private Label products have significant shares across all categories in the Bakery and Cereals market in Germany. With the exception of one or two national brands in each category, the remainder of the market is fragmented. This leaves room for Private Label shares to grow. In order to retain their shares marketers of these smaller brands need to differentiate their products in some way, making them a more difficult target for Private Label competition.



Companies Mentioned



Aldi, Coop (DE), Dirk RossmannGmbh, dm-DrogeriemarktGmbh + Co.KG, Edeka ,Globus ,LekkerlandGmbhand Co. KG



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144812/the-german-bakery-and-cereals-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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