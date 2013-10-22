Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The German Chilled and Deli Foods Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Chilled and Deli Foods market in Germany from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level..



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Chilled and Deli Foods market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Chilled and Deli Foods market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. Cured Meats, Fermented Meats, Pates, Pies and Savory Appetizers, Pre-packed Sandwiches, Prepared Salads and Savory Baked Goods are not considered essential items and therefore consumption patterns have been comparatively affected.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Cured Meats, Fermented Meats, Pates, Pies and Savory Appetizers, Pre-Packed Sandwiches, Prepared Salads, and Savory Baked Goods.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

The Mid-Lifers age group has the highest proportion of Heavy frequency consumers of Prepared Salads, with 12% of the age group recording this frequency. Furthermore, 12% of the age group record Medium frequency consumption and 21% record Light frequency consumption, indicating that marketers can grow the category by targeting current users, or the substantial 55% of the age group that are Non-users.



Pre-packed Sandwiches is the most valuable Chilled and Deli Foods category, accounting for 24% of the market by value. It is followed by the Fermented Meats and Prepared Salads categories. Pates is the smallest category, with a 2% market share.



A significant attitude-behavior gap exists between the share of consumers citing that a trend affects their consumption and the actual share of the market value these trends influence. This is because consumers don't always act on these trends - the result is that overall trend influence is limited, but has the potential to grow.



Key Highlights

Despite accounting for 33% of the population, Older Consumers only have a 26% share of the Chilled and Deli Foods market by value. Whilst this makes them the largest consumer group by value, marketers should beware their below-average consumption.



Urban dwellers account for 64% of the Chilled and Deli Foods market in Germany, while Rural dwellers contribute 36% to the market. This percentage is in line with the population that lives in urban Germany, which is 74% of the total population. This indicates a healthy penetration of retailers and an even distribution in the market.



Private label penetration is extremely high in the Savory Baked Goods category, where almost three-quarters of the volume of products distributed was private label. In contrast, retailers only have a market share of 36% in Pre-packed Sandwiches, but may target weaker brands in this category as a way to increase their market share to the levels achieved in Savory Baked Goods.



Companies Mentioned



Aldi, Edeka, Globus, Metro Group, Norma ,Rewe Group ,Schwarz Group



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144813/the-german-chilled-and-deli-foods-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604