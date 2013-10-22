Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The German Confectionery Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Confectionery market in Germany from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Confectionery market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Confectionery market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. Chocolate, Gum and Sugar Confectionary are not considered essential items and therefore consumption patterns have been comparatively affected. Furthermore, consumption in this category may be limited by growing interest in reducing sugar consumption, particularly among children.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: chocolate, gum, and sugar confectionery.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

More females consume Sugar Confectionery than men, and they tend to do so more often: 38% of females record Heavy frequency consumption, compared with 30% of males. While similar proportions of females and males record Medium frequency consumption, 28% of females record Light frequency consumption compared to 26% of males.



The Confectionery market is dominated by the Chocolate category, which constitutes 68% of the total market by value in Germany. The second-largest category, Sugar Confectionery, is almost four times the size of the third-largest, Gum.



Gum consumption declines as consumers get older, to the point where70% of Older Consumers are Non-users of these products. The Tweens and Early Teens age group is the most important for marketers to target, as almost 40% of the age group record Heavy frequency consumption.



Key Highlights

Not only do a large proportion of German consumers, particularly in the Chocolate and Sugar Confectionery categories, highlight that the Indulgence trend has an influence on their consumption, this translates into a significant proportion of actual value being directly influenced as well. Consumers are therefore acting on this trend enough to ensure that targeting them, in the right categories, is essential to success. However, trends have less of an impact in the Gum category.



The three largest retailers in Germany dominate the Confectionery market with a combined share of 65% of the volume of products distributed. However, outside of this, the market is heavily fragmented, meaning that new entrants to the market must manage relationships with multiple suppliers and retailers.



Private label penetration is low in the Confectionery market in Germany, highest in the Chocolate category where 19% of the volume of Chocolate products distributed is private label. While this is unusual given the strong presence of discounters and private label retailers in the country, this is partially a result of the very strong marketing presence of brands in a highly competitive market.



Companies Mentioned



Aldi, dm-DrogeriemarktGmbh + Co.KG, Edeka, Globus, Metro Group, Norma ,Rewe Group ,Schwarz Group



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144814/the-german-confectionery-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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