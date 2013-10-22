Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The German Dairy Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Dairy market in Germany from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer group, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Dairy market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Dairy market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. The weak German economy has forced consumers to evaluate and possibly alter their consumption patterns of many products, including Dairy. As economic and market recovery continues over 2012, consumption patterns will record a positive trend in both the Medium and Heavy frequency bands and the amount of Non-users should decrease.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Butter and Spreadable Fats, Cheese, Cream, Milk, Puddings/Desserts, and Yoghurt.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

Consumption of Cheese is near universal across all age groups. As such, suppliers will only be able to experience volume growth in the market by increasing the consumption frequency of current users, many of which record Medium frequency consumption, or targeting value growth by introducing premium products.



Consumer segmentation analysis of the dairy market in Germany by the amount of time people have to spare reveals that Time Rich people account for two-fifths of the total dairy market by value in Germany. This highlights the importance of Dairy products to those in the youngest and oldest age groups, who have plenty of free time as a result of short work days, long holidays, or retirement.



Key Highlights

Consumer segmentation analysis of the Dairy market in Germany by wealth group reveals that the Better Off wealth group has the largest value share of the market. The Better Off and Moderate Income groups constitute almost two-thirds of the total Dairy market, suggesting strong potential for premium products.



Women consume slightly more expensive Dairy products than men, with 53% of the market by value despite accounting for 51% of the population.



Almost half of the volume of Milk distributed in Germany is private label. In contrast, only 28% of Butter and Spreadable Fats distributed are private label, highlighting a product category in which retailers may attempt to grow their market share. The highly developed private label market in Germany suggests that retailers will successfully grow their market share in this product category.



Companies Mentioned



Aldi, Edeka, Metro Group, Norma, Rewe Group ,Schwarz Group ,Tengelmann



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144815/the-german-dairy-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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Roger Campbell

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