Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD Research / Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the German defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The German Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader insights into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), in order to gain market share in the German defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The German defense market registered marginal decline during the review period and is expected to decline further during forecast period. The German defense budget, which valued US$41.4 billion in 2012, is the eighth largest defense budget in the world. Defense expenditure declined at a CAGR of -0.17% during the review period.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Germany is expected to investUS$199.7 billion of its defense expenditure in the fulfillment of its defense requirements. Factors such as security of the border and the international threat of terrorism are expected to stimulate defense expenditure during the forecast period. During 2007-2011, Germany was the world's third largest exporter of defense products, with exports to 58 countries.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The German Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2012 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas of the defense market.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2012 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the German defense industry.
The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.
The report allows readers to identify possible ways to enter the market, together with detailed descriptions of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Heckler and Koch, MAN Truck and Bus AG, Eurocopter ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik, Diehl Stiftung, Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems, Thales Deutschland, EADS Airbus Military MBDA Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug Rheinmetall
