The German Firms Leading the Software Development of the EU's COVID-19 Vaccine Passport

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2021 -- Josef Lieven and his software engineering team are set to release Germany's first online vaccination passport, with the ambitious goal of enabling Europeans to travel this summer. T-Systems and software developer SAP, the two companies that created Germany's contact-tracing app, have been assigned by the European Commission to create a digital certificate. The certificate will verify whether a person has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, provided a negative test result, or possesses antibodies. The data is saved in a QR code which is authenticated by the EU, as well as its neighbours, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.



Glocomms is Europe's premier professional IT and technology recruiter, supplying business-critical talent to a wide range of companies throughout Germany. Since its inception in 2013, the firm has invested in building a global network of adept experts in order to harness their knowledge to yield long-lasting recruitment solutions across the board. The firm is the preferred recruitment partner for hundreds of global businesses as part of the award-winning Phaidon International Group. Glocomms' consultants work internationally, with offices based across the globe, with its German team based in Berlin. The firm has an unrivalled track record and is committed to providing the finest recruitment solutions to its clients and candidates. Glocomms has invested considerably in the training and development of its consultants to guarantee that they're employing best-in-class recruitment strategies and cutting-edge technology to provide long-term, successful outcomes. Glocomms' team of ambitious specialists are experts in advising on employment prospects across Germany, from Berlin to Hamburg, Frankfurt, Munich, and Cologne. Businesses and organisations can relax, knowing that their recruiting process is secure and their search for talent is in expert hands.



Glocomms recruits for a wide range of sectors within the IT and technology industry, such as; cybersecurity, commercial services, enterprise solutions, cloud and infrastructure, development and engineering, and data and analytics. There is currently a wide range of job opportunities available through Glocomms, including: Change Quality Manager, Key Account Manager, Sales Director – EMEA, Lead Pre-Sales Engineer, DACH Director, Global Account Manager- Supply Chain, Enterprise Account Executive DACH, Global Client Director, Datacenter Engineer (ACI), Salesforce Marketing Cloud Consultant, and many more. . To define your next career step, or to source business-critical talent for your organisation, get in touch with a member of the Glocomms team today.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Managing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms Germany

