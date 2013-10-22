Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The German Fish and Seafood Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Fish and Seafood market in Germany from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Fish and Seafood market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Fish and Seafood market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The weak state of the German economy has led consumers to review their consumption of most CPG products, including Fish and Seafood. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, the retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. However, as consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Ambient Fish and Seafood, Raw Packaged Fish and Seafood-processed Pieces, Raw Packaged Fish and Seafood-whole cuts, Dried Fish and Seafood, Fresh Fish and Seafood (counter), and Frozen Fish andSeafood.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

The Older Consumers age group account for a third of the population of Germany, but only half of its Fresh Fish market, while the smallest value share is consumed by Tweens and Early Teens. Fish is a traditional food in Germany and requires some skill, knowledge, and time to prepare from fresh. Marketers need to find a way to encourage younger consumers to put this effort into consuming fish otherwise their market will be lost to easier and more convenient alternatives.



The Raw Packaged Fish and Seafood - Processed pieces market has over a quarter of the value share of the Fish and Seafood market in Germany; part of this is due to its price - it has the highest price per volume of any category. Although the processed categories currently have lower shares, these are likely to increase as the consumer ages and are lost from this traditional market. Marketers need to encourage younger consumers to maintain their shares.



In Germany the population is fairly evenly split between males and females; however, the proportion of Fish and Seafood consumers that are male is proportionately higher than females. This is the same for all categories except the Raw Fish and Seafood categories where consumption proportions more closely follow population lines. Marketers should consider some gender based campaigns to encourage female consumption.



Key Highlights

The Rural proportion of Fresh Fish consumption is higher than its proportion of the population; whereas, its proportion of Raw Packaged Fish consumption is significantly lower. This relates to the availability of Fresh Fish in Rural areas. Marketers should take this into account when designing campaigns so that Fresh Fish is targeted at Rural Dwellers and Raw Packaged Fish at Urban Dwellers.



There are three main retailers in the Fish and Seafood market in Germany, who dominate the market with well over half the value share. The remainder of the market is fragmented so producers still have some bargaining power, although these are not great.



Private Label products have a significant presence in the Fish and Seafood market in Germany, varying between about a quarter to almost three quarters in each category. Of the branded products, there are no particularly significant brands, all have less than 50% penetration in their respective markets. This indicates that there is still room for Private Labels to grow further. Marketers of national brands need to differentiate their products further to avoid becoming targets for Private Label competition.



Companies Mentioned



Aldi, Edeka, Globus, Metro Group, Norma ,Rewe Group ,Schwarz Group



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144816/the-german-fish-and-seafood-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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Roger Campbell

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United States

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