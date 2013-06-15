The German Health Insurance Company Offers Scholarship for Students

Stuttgart, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- The German Health Insurance company MAWISTA wants to help student not only with the suitable health insurance but also give financial aid. In the future the yearly scholarship shall give financial help to the students. The scholarship is worth 1000 Euros and can be given to students from abroad wanting to study in Germany and as well to German students wanting to study abroad.



The scholarship is offered with a Facebook contest and to be part of the contest you simply need to like the Facebook page of MAWISTA and enter the contest. Only the distribution and communication of the contest needs Facebook, you private data solely go to MAWISTA.



The scholarship is a chance to financial help without depending on degrees, country of birth or study program. The participation in the contest and the chance to win is the same for every one which provides a unique chance for many students. Every student wanting to study abroad can get this help.



There is even a second chance to win a Google Nexus 7 by sharing the contest with your Facebook friends. You do not need to participate in the contest for the scholarship or study at all to win this tablet.



Both contests are available from 06th June 2013 to 15th August 2013 (06:00 pm). The communication is hold in German and English to reach all students interested.



More information about scholarship and contests can be found at http://www.mawista.com/blog/en/mawista-scholarship/



The rules for the contest can be seen here http://www.mawista.com/sweepstake/.



About MAWISTA

MAWISTA was founded in 2003 and is a subsidiary company of prowista-Versicherungsmakler with head office in Wendlingen, Germany. The offered services is the procurement of insurance especially health and travel insurance. Target groups are students, language students, visiting scientists and others staying abroad. They can either be Germans staying abroad or foreigners staying in Germany.