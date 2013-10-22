Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The German Ice Cream Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Ice Cream market in Germany from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Ice Cream market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Ice cream market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. Ice Cream is not considered an essential food item and therefore consumption patterns have been comparatively affected. Market volumes in categories such as Artisanal Ice Cream are expected to record a positive trend in medium and heavy frequency bands among the kids and teenage population.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Artisanal Ice Cream, Impulse Ice Cream, and Take-home Ice Cream.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

Across all product categories, more females consume Ice Cream, and they do so more often. While the proportions of Medium frequency consumers tend to be similar across both genders, there tends to be more female Heavy and Light frequency consumers.



Heavy frequency consumption of Impulse Ice Cream is lowest among Pre-Mid-Lifers, with Early Young Adults also recording low consumption. While Early Young Adults' consumption of luxuries such as Impulse Ice Cream tends to be limited by their low disposable incomes, Pre-Mid-Lifers may be more worried by the health issues associated with high calorie/fat food consumption.



The fact higher percentages of women consume Impulse Ice Cream than men, and they do so more often, means that females have a 54% share of the market by value despite accounting for 51% of the population. However, this difference in market share is small compared to the differences in consumption frequency, suggesting that males may purchase more premium products.



Key Highlights

Private label penetration is similar in Take-home Ice Cream and Impulse Ice Cream, at approximately 30% of the volume of products distributed. Both these markets are fragmented, indicating that private labels may be able to increase their market share at the expense of weaker brands.



Take-home Ice Cream is the largest product category in the German Ice Cream market by value, more than three times larger than Impulse Ice Cream, the second largest category.



A significant attitude-behavior gap exists between the share of consumers citing that a trend affects their consumption and the actual share of the market value these trends influence. For instance, while 67% of consumers stated that the Indulgence trend shapes their consumption choices, this trend only affects approximately 30% of the market value across all three Ice Cream categories. This is because consumers don't always act on these trends - the result is that overall trend influence is limited, but has the potential to grow.



Companies Mentioned



Aldi, Edeka, Metro Group, Rewe Group, Schwarz Group



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144817/the-german-ice-cream-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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