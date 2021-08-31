The German Manufacturing Sector Continues to Struggle to Recover in the Aftermath of the Coronavirus Pandemic

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2021 -- In June, Germany's industrial production unexpectedly decreased 1.3% from the previous month, as supply chain disruptions continued to pose problems for manufacturers across the country. The downturn in Germany's production manufacturing contrasted with a 4.1% increase in factory orders in June, compared to May's figures which saw a 3.2% drop. In June 2021, Germany's industrial production had increased by around 5% in comparison with June 2020. However, when comparing to February 2020 (when restrictions were implemented as a result of the coronavirus pandemic) the output was 6.8% lower than the previous year. Despite this, there is confidence that the German manufacturing sector will have recovered through July according to the HIS Market/Building Materials Europe (BME) Germany Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) which rose for the second consecutive month.



DSJ Global is dedicated to providing long-term permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a range of speciality areas across the supply chain and logistics industry such as technical operations careers and manufacturing jobs. Since launching in 2008, DSJ Global has grown and built an all-encompassing, far-reaching network of industry professionals in over 6 countries. To support its recruitment beyond borders initiative, the firm uses the expertise of its internationally based workforce to generate multinational connections between its candidates and clients. The global nature of the firm allows for the assignation of the perfect candidate for the ideal client, and vice-versa, regardless of geographical location. As part of the renowned Phaidon International Group, DSJ Global is the chosen recruiting partner for hundreds of industry-leading organisations and enterprises. The firm is committed to designing tailored recruiting solutions to produce optimal outcomes. To this end, they are able to adjust their approach to the candidate or clients' hiring needs.



At present, there are copious opportunities for procurement professionals across Germany, from Berlin to Frankfurt, Hamburg, Cologne, Munich and beyond. Germany is home to the EU's largest economy, as well as a bustling central logistics centre, making it a convenient Europe-wide delivery hub with access to around 500 million customers. Positions currently available through DSJ Global include: Circular Packing Manager, Continuous Improvement Manager, Lean Trainer, Project Procurement Manager, Operational Excellence Specialist, Maintenance Manager, EHS Specialist Chemical Safety, Senior Project Manager/Technical Manager, Director of Fleet Maintenance and Aftersales, Operational Logistics Manager, and Senior Buyer Semiconductors. These are just a handful of some of the exciting opportunities available throughout Germany.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.