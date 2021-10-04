The German Market Proves to Be Ever-Appealing to Foreign Investors

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2021 -- Funds from private and institutional investors in the EU and UK are totaling €13.6 trillion according to the European Central Bank, with an additional €3.2 trillion in assets. The largest market for UCITS and AIFs is Germany, claiming 23% of the share, followed closely by Italy. This highlights Germany as an incredibly attractive investment market within Europe. Overseas fund companies are even more enticed by the German and Italian markets when cross-border business in concerned, with a total of 68% of foreign fund assets launched attributed to Germany and Italy. This distinguishes Germany as an excellent place to explore investment baking jobs, with a plethora of organisations looking to hire capable individuals to meet the current industry demands.



Originally founded in 2004, Selby Jennings has been facilitating talent acquisition for industry-leading companies in Europe for over 15 years. The firm has been instrumental in redefining the traditional recruitment processes and also provide auxiliary services to their clients. Selby Jennings has a considerable influence on the financial services recruitment sector in Germany, with over 1000 employees, 12 office locations, and a network of one million industry professionals across the globe. By monitoring industry markets and ensuring their clients are educated on upcoming risk factors and opportunities, Selby Jennings' consultants are able to execute dynamic recruitment decisions that last. As part of the acclaimed Phaidon International Group, the firm is the preferred recruitment partner for hundreds of globally recognised brands. Selby Jennings has worked with a plethora of banks and finance companies to provide optimal recruitment results, from dynamic start ups to global powerhouses, to provide their candidates with a vast range of career opportunities to explore.



Selby Jennings provides job opportunities with immense career progression in an array of financial services sectors including: corporate and investment banking, private wealth management, risk management, quantitative research and trading, financial technology, investment management, sales and trading, legal and compliance, insurance and commodities. Some of the opportunities that are currently available through Selby Jennings include, M&A Analyst, Senior Associate, Senior Data Engineer, IT Business Analyst, SAS Developer, Data Scientist – Credit Modelling, IT Project Manager – Digital Banking, and IT Security Expert for a large German Bank. Get in contact with a member of the Selby Jennings team today to explore your next career step or to secure top talent for your organisation.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Nicholson, Managing Director at Selby Jennings Europe. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



