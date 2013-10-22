Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The German Meat Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Meat market in Germany from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Meat market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Meat market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Overall, a very significant share of consumers state that Consumer Trends affect their behaviors, but this appears to be acted on much more in the fresh meat categories. It is likely that in the future consumer needs will be better met by fresh categories and meat marketers will need to continue to adjust towards this overall dynamic.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Ambient Meat, Cooked Meats - Counter, Cooked Meats - Packaged, Fresh Meat (Counter), Frozen Meat, Raw Packaged Meat - processed, and Raw Packaged Meat - whole cuts.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

Significant numbers of Germans report that Consumer Trends affect their choices, but the impact of this varies greatly by category. Marketers need to understand in which categories, especially the fresh ones, specific trends are playing a key role in affecting consumers' consumption.



In several, but not all, categories the leading Consumer Trend affecting the market is Better Value for Money. This highlights that being price competitive is key, but with other trends playing a strong role in specific categories there are sweet spots to target with value-added products.



Overall, most brands have been unable to build significant share in most categories. While Private Labels have significant share, the branded part of the market is highly fragmented. Building scale will be difficult and will require building strong messages around the relative benefits of brands compared to Private Labels.



Key Highlights

Brand analysis reveals that brands account for between approximately 50% and70% of sales volume; dependent on which category is 10% higher than the private label's presence in each category. Branded products will therefore need to work very hard in prevent further loss of share.



Overall, German consumers prefer to consume either fresh or frozen meat than pre-cooked or ambient. These are also the categories in which Consumer Trends are likely to have the greatest effect and therefore provide marketers with the greatest opportunities in the future.



Retailer analysis shows the top four retailers in the meat market in Germany account for more than 80% of sales in volume terms. Success for manufacturers seeking to achieve scale in this market will therefore be determined by the ability to secure effective relationships with these leading companies.



Companies Mentioned



Aldi, Edeka, Globus, Metro Group, Norma ,Rewe Group ,Schwarz Group



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144818/the-german-meat-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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