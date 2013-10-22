Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The German Oils and Fats Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Oils and Fats market from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, and the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level..



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Oils and Fats market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Oils andFats market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The weak state of the German economy has led consumers to review their consumption of most CPG products, including Oils and Fats. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. However, as consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. This makes early identification of the consumer groups and trends driving market behavior essential, particularly new health trends, which play a key role in the Oils and Fats market.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Oils and Solid Fats.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

Consumption of Solid Fats in Germany is lowest among Older Young Adults, where only 5.4% consume these products, and highest among Mid-Lifers and Older Consumers. However, even among these age groups consumption remains relatively low.



Females in Germany consume Oils andFats more than males, with a 52% value share of the market that is proportionate to their 51% share in the population. Marketers should keep this gender gap in mind when designing products and campaigns for the Solid Fats market.



The Better Off wealth group has the largest share of the Oils and Fats market by value with 39%; however, this is in line with their share of the overall population. While marketers may wish to target this group, the fact they don't consume Oils and Fats disproportionately means other wealth groups should not be ignored. Companies can introduce differentiated products targeting various income groups so that every income group is effectively targeted.



Key Highlights

Private label presence is only 20% of the volume of Oils distributed in Germany. However, outside of the market leading brand, the category is fragmented, highlighting several weaker brands that could come under threat.



Oils is the most valuable category, accounting for 94% of the Oils and Fats market by value. Oils marketers are creating more value in their category than Solid Fats, as this value share is achieved with a 92% volume share of the market.



While the Oils category is shaped by trends, with significant numbers of consumers claiming that certain trends affect them, and these trends influencing a significant proportion of actual value as well, trends only have a limited effect on the Fats category.



Companies Mentioned



Aldi, Edeka, Metro Group, Rewe Group, Schwarz Group



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144819/the-german-oils-and-fats-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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