Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The German Prepared Meals Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Prepared Meals market in Germany from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Prepared Meals market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Prepared Meals market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, the retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. Prepared Meals are not considered essential items and therefore consumption patterns have been comparatively affected. As economic and market recovery continues over 2012, consumption patterns will record a positive trend in both the Medium and Heavy frequency bands and the amount of Non-users should decrease.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Meal Kits, Pizza, and Ready Meals.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

Meal Kits consumption is highest among Tweens and Early Teens and Early Young Adults, who are more open to trying these relatively new products.



The Prepared Meals market in Germany is dominated by the Ready Meals category, which constitutes 67% of the overall market by value. This is twice the size of the second-largest category, Pizza, while the market for Meal Kits is negligible.



Consumption frequency analysis reveals that 33.7% of Early Young Adults are Heavy frequency consumers of Pizza, the highest proportion of any age group. A further 27% are Medium frequency consumers, while 37% are Light users, indicating that suppliers targeting this age group can still grow the market in terms of both volume and value.



Key Highlights

Older Consumers have a 25% share of the total Prepared Meals market in Germany, despite accounting for 33% of the population. In contrast young adults consume Prepared Meals disproportionately. While young adults may spend more per capita, the large size of the Older Consumers age group should not be ignored.



The large size of the Affluent and Moderate Income wealth groups, together accounting for two-thirds of the Prepared Meals market by value, indicates strong potential for premium products.



On average, private labels have a35% penetration rate by volume in the Ready Meals and Pizza markets in Germany. However, private labels have a penetration of 31% in the Meal Kits market, indicating that retailers may expect to be able to grow their market share in Ready Meals and Pizza further.



The top two retailers in Germany dominate the Prepared Meals market with a 48.2% share of the market by volume.



Companies Mentioned



Aldi, Edeka, Globus, Metro Group, Norma ,Rewe Group ,Schwarz Group



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144821/the-german-prepared-meals-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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Roger Campbell

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