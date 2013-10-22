Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The German Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces market in Germany from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data which shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The German market is known for its discount retailers and strong price competition in groceries, and the weak economic conditions may have caused permanent changes in the population's consumption patterns. This makes it essential to understand what pockets of growth might exist in the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces market, and whether these represent value or volume opportunities.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Bouillons andStocks, Chutneys andRelishes, Condiments, Dips, Dressings, Dry Cooking Sauces, Herbs, Spices andSeasonings, and Wet Cooking Sauces.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

Consumption of Dry Cooking Sauces by age group records two peaks: Tweens and Early Teens and Mid-Lifers, the latter age group containing many of the former's parents. Dry Cooking Sauces provide convenience when cooking in bulk and, as such, are favored by time-pressed families.



Consumption of Chutneys and Relishes is extremely low in Germany, and when consumed they are eaten only occasionally, as shown by prevailing Light frequency consumption. However, Tweens and Early Teens record the highest consumption, suggesting that the market may grow as these consumers get older and continue this consumption pattern and marketers continue to successfully target Tweens and Early Teens.



Not only that, the Indulgence trend has an influence on a large proportion of consumers in their consumption of the Condiments, Dressings, and Herbs, Spices and Seasonings categories which translates into a significant proportion of actual value being directly influenced as well. Consumers are therefore acting on their desire for luxurious food and targeting this trend is essential to success.



Key Highlights

The Wet Cooking Sauces category has the largest share of the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces market in Germany, with a 22% share of the market by value. Bouillons andStocks, and Condiments are the second and third-largest markets.



Private label penetration is extremely low in Condiments, particularly given the strong private label market in Germany. Private label penetration is only 2% of the volume of Condiments distributed in the country. While the market leader has a substantial market share, no other brand has a market share above 10%, suggesting that several weak brands may be at risk from private labels.



Retailer analysis reveals that the top two retailers in Germany account for almost 44% of the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces market by volume. This gives retailers strong bargaining power with their suppliers.



Companies Mentioned



Aldi, dm-DrogeriemarktGmbh + Co.KG, Edeka, Globus, Metro Group, Norma ,Rewe Group ,Schwarz Group



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144822/the-german-seasonings-dressings-and-sauces-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604