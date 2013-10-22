Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The German Soup Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Soup market in Germany from unique, highly detailed and study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Soup market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and to be able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Soup market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Low consumer confidence in Germany has affected consumption of most CPG products, including Soup. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by increased price competition. However, the improving economy may tempt consumers who reduced their consumption while times were tough, back to brands. This makes it essential to know where the pockets of growth may be and the trends that shape consumption patterns.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Canned/Ambient Soup, Chilled Soup, Dried Soup (mixes), Frozen Soup, and UHT Soup.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

The population of Germany is fairly evenly split between the genders, but is slightly more Female than Male. However, the proportion of the Soup market attributed to Females is slightly higher than for Males. This pattern is repeated in all categories, and is especially noticeable in the smaller Frozen and UHT Soup Markets.



Although Dried Soup does not have the largest volume share of the market, it has the highest proportion of consumers at just over half with little variation between age groups. This means that almost half the population of Germany is not being addressed by the Dried Soups market so there is still room for future growth.



Dried Soup (mixes)represents over 63% of the Soup Market in Germany. Any changes that can be made to improve market penetration or consumption rates will have a relatively large impact on the value of this market.



Key Highlights

Almost two-thirds of the retail volume market for Soup is represented by just three retailers in Germany. The remaining third of the market is fairly fragmented. This indicates that manufacturers and producers have relatively low bargaining power with German retailers.



A relatively high proportion of Soup consumers in Germany state that their consumption is influenced by behavioral trends such as Busy Lives and Better Value for Money; however, a much smaller proportion of the actual market is directly affected by these trends. Overall, this means that trend influence is limited and marketers must be alert to the potential of acting on trends which don't have a significant influence on final consumption.



Private Label brands have a penetration rate by volume in the Soup market in Germany, varying from just over 20% to just over 30%. This share is not insignificant and has the potential for growth. Private Label products have a general price advantage so marketers for national brands must continue to differentiate their products to prevent them from losing share to this Private Label competition.



Companies Mentioned



Aldi, Edeka, Globus, Metro Group, Norma ,Rewe Group ,Schwarz Group



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144823/the-german-soup-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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Roger Campbell

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