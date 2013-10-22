Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The German Soy Products Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the soy products market in Germany from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Soy Products market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data which shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Soy Products market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

At present the penetration of Soy Products in the German market is so low that companies will need to decide whether they seek to gain maximum returns from existing consumers, or seek to tempt those who don't currently consume these products to trial them because of their health benefits.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data -analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Soy Desserts, Soy Drinks, and Soy Milk.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

Very low overall rates of product penetration present a problem to manufacturers. Should they seek to increase consumption amongst a core group, or is the time right to try and attract consumers from the very large group of current non-users? For individual manufacturers the answer will depend on whether they can increase current consumption frequencies amongst existing consumers.



The Soy product market is dominated by sales in the Soy Milk category. Soy Milks and Drinks might be seen as very similar products, but overall Soy Desserts are the smallest category. This highlights that the relative health benefits of these products are not commonly either recognized, or seen as worth the perceived trade off against regular versions of these products for the majority of consumers.



While significant numbers of consumers' state that several consumer trends affect their purchases, analysis of their behavior indicates that they often do not act on the needs these trends cause. As such, the market is seen as being highly commoditized and brands will need to change this if they are seeking to offer more premium, value-added products in the future.



Key Highlights

Of all the consumer groups Early Young Adults (those aged between 16 and 24 years old) is the single largest consumer group to target. This perhaps indicates that in order to grow the market over the longer term, marketers might be best off targeting an early adult audience who are perhaps more responsive to these products than other consumer groups.



Despite the total Soy Products market being relatively small, Private Labels already have significant share, particularly in Soy Milk. Manufacturers would be well advised to start developing their credentials relative to Private Labels now, or risk losing further share to these products in the future.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144824/the-german-soy-products-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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Roger Campbell

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