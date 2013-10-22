Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The German Syrups and Spreads Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Syrups and Spreads market in Germany from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Syrups and Spreads market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Syrups and Spreads market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, the retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. Syrupsand Spreads are not considered essential items and therefore consumption patterns have been comparatively affected.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Jams, Jellies and Preserves, Molasses, Savory Spreads, Sweet Spreads, and Syrups.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

The population in Germany is approximately two-thirds Urban and one-third Rural, which is reflected in the proportion of the Syrups market consumed by Urban Dwellers at62% by value. This market is not a traditional one in Germany and is quite small. Marketers will need to change customs and habits to improve this situation, which will not be easy but this information suggests that campaigns should be focused in Urban areas.



Sweet Spreads accounts for almost half of the Syrups and Spreads market in Germany, with Jams, Jellies and Preserves and Savory Spreads also having significant shares. Any changes in consumption patterns or frequencies in any of these categories will have a proportionally large effect on the overall market. Marketers should take this information into account when deciding where to target their campaigns.



The top four retailers in the Syrups and Spreads market have more than 80% share by volume. This indicates that these retailers are in a good bargaining position for their products with the manufacturers or producers.



Key Highlights

Private label products have significant presence in the Syrups and Spreads market in Germany, varying from 20% for Sweet Spreads to 40% for Savory spreads. Private label products are a relatively new introduction to continental Europe and there is still room for them to grow further. National brands will have to continue to differentiate their products to prevent them from becoming a target for Private label competition.



The population of Germany is fairly evenly split between Males and Females; however, the Female proportion of the Savory Spreads market is almost 5% higher than that of Males. Marketers could improve their market penetration with some gender based campaigns.



Not only do a large proportion of German consumers, in certain categories at least, highlight that specific consumer trends have an influence on their consumption, this translates into a significant proportion of actual value being directly influenced as well. Consumers are therefore acting on these trends enough to ensure that targeting them, in the right categories, is essential to success.



Companies Mentioned



Aldi, Edeka, Globus, Metro Group, Norma ,Rewe Group ,Schwarz Group



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144825/the-german-syrups-and-spreads-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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