The Ghost of Christmas Kink: Haunting Holiday Erotica, from Cobblestone Press Author Lush Jones

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- There’s no denying that in the past two years erotic fiction has grown from a niche guilty pleasure into a booming genre. Just in time for the holidays, author Lush Jones’s third book published by Cobblestone Press, New Orleans Lover: A Creole Christmas Tale builds upon the traditional theme of ghosts offering redemption. Set in sensual New Orleans at Christmas, this Dickensian tale offers an erotic, supernatural twist that every woman will want in her digital stocking.



Synopsis:



Mary Jane, who has given up on men, reluctantly travels to New Orleans for a weekend getaw ay with girlfriends. Stubborn and determined to steer clear of trouble, she’s sealed her sensuality under lock and key.



Fate intervenes, however, with a chance to rediscover her sexual self. She encounters three spirits – each one with an erotic test that will compel her to confront deeply held inhibitions and fears. She accepts the challenge and embarks on a decadent, daring, and unforgettable journey into paranormal pleasure.



As the author explains, her narrative is very different than other novels in its genre.



“The erotica market is dominated (no pun intended) by BDSM-themed titles, and there are some very well-written books in that subgenre already. So I went a different route and focused instead on a strong woman rediscovering her sexuality in a way that’s more about empowerment than being controlled. I chose the paranormal angle because of my previous experience in the fantasy genre, but the emphasis is on the woman’s sexual experiences, and not the history of vampires or werewolf pack life. There’s nothing wrong with Twilight porn, but that’s not my book. It’s about one woman’s journey through New Orleans with four tempting men, who just happen to be supernatural creatures.”



New Orleans Lover is also different, because it enables the reader to more fully experience the story through a playlist of music to accompany the book and a Pinterest board themed around the novel. The songs, many of which provided musical inspiration during the writing process, are available as links in a variety of formats. The Pinterest board includes images of New Orleans and a selection of men who resemble the characters in the book.



“I know readers will have their own ideas of what the characters look like, and I wouldn’t presume to take that away, but I thought they might enjoy seeing who I had in mind. Plus, who really needs another cookie recipe? This way you can ogle hot guys and tell your husband you’re looking for new ways to use your glue gun.”



The playlist and link to Lush Jones’ Pinterest boards are available directly from the author’s official website: http://www.lushjones.com.



New Orleans Lover: A Creole Christmas Tale is available for purchase now from Cobblestone Press. Full retail distribution is slated for January, when readers can purchase the book from Amazon and other retail media outlets.



About the Author: Lush Jones

Lush Jones is a Texas writer of erotica, fantasy, and everything in between. She wrote her first racy story at the tender age of 14, although the details were somewhat lacking. Fortunately, her imagination has improved since then. She loves New Orleans, red wine, and men who love ballsy women.