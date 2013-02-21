The Gift: New Science Fiction Novel from Dave Donovan Proves Humanity Must Change in Order to Survive.

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- While Science Fiction has long been a staple of the literary world, author Dave Donovan is adding a fresh new face to the genre’s hugely popular bibliography. With his unique brand of thought-provoking narratives, sci-fi buffs everywhere can dive deep into compelling new fiction with a wide appeal.



‘The Gift’, Donovan’s debut novel, takes readers into the near future and an Earth about to become very different from our own.



Synopsis:



Earth's future is in the hands of one of two men. Sam Steele, a broken father and husband, or Eric Web, a career officer who believes the U.S. government is always right. Visitors from an exterminated alien race have arrived on earth, and they are nothing like previously imagined.



They are an interconnected collection of manufactured constructs, each designed to help a single intelligent life form. They call themselves gifts and they bring terrifying news. There is a battle going on among the stars and life forms like humans are losing.



The gifts offer assistance, but it comes with a price. In order to receive their help, humanity must agree to help them. What must humankind become to save itself?



As the author explains, his book explores its narrative from a myriad of viewpoints.



“It provides insight into how different people might respond to an extraordinary event: contact with an alien civilization and the opportunity for a completely different life,” says Donovan, himself an obsessive reader.



He continues, “Humanity must change in order to survive. How it will change in this story reflects on how it may change in the face of ongoing technical advances.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Sam Steele, the main character, has all of the psychological components to make him a compelling character. He's a little bit bad boy, intelligent, and does not abide by the sheeple mentality of the masses. Steele's personal history with the antagonist, Eric Web creates an urgency in the events that take place through the development of the story. This is one "Gift" that needs to be unwrapped to truly appreciate what treasures are within,” says one reader, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another, Sean Brady, was equally as impressed. He said, “This book is really good sci-fi. It took me all of 2 pages to get hooked and I finished the whole thing in just a couple of sittings. The science was plausible (disclaimer: not a scientist) and led to some interesting thought debates on the future of science and medicine. I plan on buying a copy for my sister and dad as they both like sci-fi. I hope there's a second book in the works!”



With the book’s popularity expected to soar, interested readers are urged to get their hands on a copy as soon as possible.



‘The Gift’, published by CreateSpace, is available now: http://amzn.to/W8nOxx



About Dave Donovan

Dave lives in Houston, Texas with his wife, Rosemary. They cherish finally being close enough to their granddaughter, Isabella to see her most weekends.



Prior to becoming an author, Dave had been a commercial fisherman, a military officer, a business owner and a corporate executive. When he isn't writing, he's golfing, target shooting or reading.