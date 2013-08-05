The Glades Condo at Tanah Merah Is Now Offering Full Condominium Facilities

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- The Glades Condo is a new launch condominium development at Tanah Merah, offering full condominium facilities.



The Glades Condo



The Glades Condo is a new condominium launch, scheduled to be released on 23 August 2013. It it jointly developed by Keppel Land, one of the biggest and most reputable developer in Singapore, and China Vanke, a renowned developer and investment firm in China.



The Glades Condo offers 726 residential units, and 3 shops, in a large 343,044sqft of land. It also offers full condominium facilities, such as a 50m lap pool, tennis courts, and indoor gym.



The concept of The Glades Condo is Luxury Tropical Living, where only the finest quality fittings and finishes are used to provide a luxurious experience, and the landscaping is beautifully done with many trees and flowers.



It is expected to be completed in 2017.



The Glades Condo Location



The location of the Glades Condo is excellent. It is only 1 minute walk to Tanah Merah MRT Station, which is a direct train ride to the Central Business District. It is also 3 MRT train stops away to Changi Airport and near to Changi Business Park. As such, it offers a ready tenant pool for purchasers who intend to rent out their units for good rental returns.



Amenities is also easily accessible. There will be a shopping mall built next to The Glades, about 2 minutes walk away. Other than that, there are also shopping malls such as Bedok Point, East Point, Century Square, Tampiness Mall, and Tampines One.



The Glades Condo Floor Plan



The Glades Condo offers 1 bedroom units to 4 bedroom units. There are also the popular high ceiling SOHO concept units, which will appeal to young couples and young professionals.



Sizes range from 500sqft to 2,000sqft. There is an ideal floor plan layout for every single, couple, or family!



The Glades Condo Price



The Glades Condo is priced approximately at $1,300 - $1,500psf (per-square-feet). The price range will be from $650,000 for the cheapest unit.



The Glades Condo Contact



The Glades Condo will be releasing for sales soon! Collection of interest has already begun!



For full The Glades Price, Floor Plan, and details, do visit http://the-glades-condo.com.sg/ or contact Luke at +65 8666 6341.



Name: Luke Lee

Website: http://the-glades-condo.com.sg/

Contact Info: +65 8666 6341

Address: 480 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, HDB Hub, #10-01, Singapore 310480