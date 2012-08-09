Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- The Glenview at Pelican Bay is a truly unique property for retirees that still want to enjoy a luxury lifestyle. The Glenview encourages an active lifestyle while catering to all of the health and wellness needs of its residents. The Glenview offers a unique equity ownership, not for profit like many retirement communities. The eleventh floor, three bed, three bath luxury condo property available now epitomizes the laid back but full service lifestyle that The Glenview presents all of its luxury residents.



An outstanding Glenview property has just become available at 100 Glenview Pl #Ph3 Naples, Florida. Featuring almost 2400 square feet this outstanding condo comes with all the amenities. Complete with beach access, a beach club, bike and jogging paths, fitness center, private beach pavilion and a community room, there’s no end to activity for The Glenview’s residents. Will full ceiling fans, a breakfast bar and a full dining room there’s plenty of room for family, dates to or simply take gourmet meals in the eat in kitchen space. Click here to view this property.



It’s easy to enjoy a luxury retirement when he health care is right on hand. Each resident gets access to a five star health care facility as well as a skilled nursing center that offers short and long term rehabilitation to residents. When the time does come the properties at The Glenview continue to belong to the estate rather than reverting back to a management firm, unlike most other luxury retirement communities. This makes buying property in The Glenview a real investment in the future of not only a successful luxury retirement, but also an investment to leave behind for family.



For more information about this property or others contact Corey Cabral at (239) 963-6590 or visit his Pelican Bay real estate website at http://www.NaplesPelicanBayRealEstate.com



Corey Cabral

3000 Tamiami Trail N.

Naples,FL 34103

(239) 963-6590