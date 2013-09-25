The Glister Journals: Engaging New Fiction Series Gives New Voice to Girls with Aspergers

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- The literary landscape today is saturated with novels featuring paranormal beings and witchcraft, dystopian worlds and apocalyptic futures. However, an absorbing new series by B B Shepherd breaks new ground while telling a coming of age tale with a realistic though perhaps unlikely lead character – a young girl affected by a mild form of Autism.



Set against a contemporary backdrop of the beautiful Sierra Nevada foothills, equestrian and extreme sports, and small town high school, ‘Bronze,’ the first installment of ‘The Glister Journals,’ fuses strong themes of love, friendship, assumptions and acceptance, with adventure and hints of mystery and romance.



Synopsis:



Allison Anderson is a normal but not exactly average fourteen year old girl. She knows she's a little different, but it hadn't bothered her too much--until now. Moving away from everything she has ever known to a new house, new neighborhood, and new school is bad enough, but it's her first year of high school too. She's more aware of her social and physical limitations than ever before. And then there are the new people she meets: the tough-looking girl in her home room; the cute but dangerous-looking boy she first saw before school even started; the quiet, older girl who keeps to herself; the sullen-looking, seemingly isolated junior that doesn't seem to trust or like her at all. Can they be friends? She's been the victim of bullying in the past. Can she trust them? While her peaceful new home only amplifies her doubts, she begins to learn that things are not always what they seem. Her world is turned upside-down by these and other new friends, two-legged and otherwise. Life soon becomes more complicated, and much more interesting!



As the author explains, hearing original and authentic voices of characters affected to any degree by autism is important in our world today to reach beyond the social stigmas and media stereotypes..



“Many people, especially girls, may go undiagnosed because their symptoms are mild. In most cases they’re just trying to fit in, like everyone else—and that’s okay. People shouldn’t have to wear labels. I hope readers will enjoy the book for the story and the great characters, but also that readers who identify strongly with Allison understand they aren’t alone,” says Shepherd.



Continuing, “I also want to show that people like Allison are normal, just different. They are people with some shared symptoms but unique personalities and deserve to be treated as individuals. We’re not aware of any other novel from this perspective.”



Bronze is the winner of the Literary Fiction category of IndieReader’s 2013 Discovery Awards. Since its paperback release, the book has been praised and loved by readers from all over the world. Media reviewers have claimed it to be an entertaining and satisfying read.



“The story is well-written and sweetly told. Allison’s anxieties and insecurities are true-to-life…[Other main characters] are complicated, intelligent, three-dimensional characters whom the reader enjoys getting to know...The author is adept at setting a scene, both external and internal, bringing Allison’s mind and world to vivid life.” says Catherine Langrehr of IndieReader.



Beth VanHouten from ForeWord Reviews was equally impressed, adding, “Shepherd has created an enjoyable tale [and] writes with intelligent humor...This is a strong first book, both for Shepherd and for the series. The friendships the characters build are realistic and lifelike, strong and durable, just like bronze.”



With the series’ second installment due for release in 2014, readers are encouraged to purchase book one and enter the Glister Journals world.



‘Bronze’, published by China Blue Publishing, will be available in Kindle format from October 1st, under Amazon’s KDP Select program. It can currently be purchased in paperback and hardbound edition: http://amzn.to/15X5rGd.



For more information, visit: http://theglisterjournals.com/.



About the Author: B B Shepherd

B B Shepherd grew up in California, graduating from Cal Poly. She is a professional musician and educator, and currently lives in the San Francisco bay area. Her lifelong passions include music, horses, literature, and art.