"The Global Advanced Wound Care Market to 2017" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Mergers and acquisitions have always played a key role in the advanced wound care industry and have enabled the market leaders to expand their technology to address new sections of the market and provide access to new technologies. But things are hotting up. Smith & Nephew continues to add to its portfolio with the acquisition in May 2012 of Kalypto Medical while pharmaceutical companies flex their financial muscle: Shire purchased BioHealing in June 2011 while Sanofi's purchase of Genzyme in April 2011 has introduced the new Sanofi Biosurgery division.
Private equity gets more involved
The headline acquisition of the NPWT leading company KCI by the APAX consortium is just the latest of a string of private equity transactions. Nordic Capital and Avista Capital Partners purchased ConvaTec in August 2008, Systagenix was formed in December 2008 through One Equity Partners' purchase of Ethicon Professional Wound Care, and Investor AB took full control of Molnlycke in late 2010.
Biologics: the growth sector of the future?
With price pressures in the NPWT sector and low prices driven by high competition in the Moist Dressings sector, the spotlight has been thrown on Biologics. While all sectors are expected to return to stronger annual growth, only the biologics sector is expected to maintain double digit growth from 2015 onwards as products currently in development are launched.
Key statistics and forecasts provide a real insight to the future of this critical device sector
Wound Care Market
Global Wound Care Market by Product Type, 2011
Professional Wound Care Market by Product Type, 2011
Advanced Wound Care Market Competitors
Select Manufacturers' Wound Care Sales, 2005-2011 (US$ million)
International Manufacturers' Wound Care Sales, 2005-2011
Advanced Wound Care Market Shares, 2011
Advanced Wound Care Acquisitions, 2008-2011
Wound Care Market Dynamics
Professional Wound Care Market by Product Type, 2007-2011 (US$ million)
Professional Wound Care Market Forecast, 2012-2017 (US$ million)
Global Wound Care Market Growth by Product, 2012-2017 (%)
Regional Perspective
Advanced Wound Care Market by Region and Growth by Region, 2012-2017 (US$ million)
US, European and Rest of the World Markets by Major Product Type, 2011
About the Author
This report has been researched and written by senior Espicom medical market analyst Joanne Maddox. For over 10 years she has played a pivotal role in tracking trends in medical device and equipment markets and companies. A former editor of Medical Device Companies Analysis she has also written:
Point of Care Diagnostics: Players, products and future prospects
All Change in the Coronary Stent Market: will new technologies challenge current market leaders?
The Global Market for Orthobiologic Products.
