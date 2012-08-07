The Global Armored Vehicles MRO Market 2012-2022 - New Market Research Report

New Defense market report from ICD-Research: "The Global Armored Vehicles MRO Market 2012-2022"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD Research / Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the global armored vehicles MRO industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"The Global Armored Vehicles MRO Market 2012-2022" offers the reader detailed analysis of the global armored vehicle MRO market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The demand for armored vehicles MRO services is anticipated to be driven by ageing military equipment globally, technological innovations in the industry, internal and external security threats, territorial disputes and modernization initiatives undertaken by armed forces across the world. The expenditure in this segment during the forecast period is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Despite the economic crisis in Europe, Europe's share of the global market is projected to increase during the forecast period, albeit marginally due to the scheduled deployment of various modernization programs which had been initiated in previous years
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Technological innovations in the field of armored vehicles MRO have garnered significant interest over the last decade. With global defense budgets shrinking or glowing at a marginal pace, countries are now looking to maintain, repair and upgrade their defense equipment instead of developing new programs. Moreover, the recent nuclear proliferation being carried out by Iran has heightened military tensions between Iran, the US and Israel. The possible conflict has resulted in the US spending heavily on getting its existing military equipment ready for battle, which in turn is driving the armored vehicles MRO industry.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"The Global Armored Vehicle MRO Market 2012-2022" provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2012 to 2022, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Detailed market analysis.
The report provides detailed analysis of the market for armoured vehicles MRO during 2012-2022, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting defense expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.
The main providers in the industry.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lockheed Martin, Navistar, BAE Systems, Rheinmetall, Mantech International, Honeywell International, SAIC, Thales, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, Nexter, Elbit Systems, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), Oshkosh Defence
