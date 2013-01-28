New Defense market report from ICD-Research: "The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2012-2022 - Major Programs: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the top Body Armor and Personal Protection programs pursued by nations across the forecast period 2012-2022.
Summary
This report discusses the various programmes conducted by key players in the market, by dividing them into the main types of Body Armor and Personal Protection. The report offers detailed information regarding quantity procured, country supplying the equipment, delivery period and total contract value.
Reasons to Get this Report
"The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2012-2022 - Major Programs: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Quickly enhance your understanding of the market.
- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.
About Fast Market Research
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