"The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2012-2022" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2012-2022" from ICD-Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD Research / Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the global body armor and personal protection industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2012-2022" offers the reader detailed analysis of the global body armor and personal protection market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The demand for body armor and personal protection equipment is anticipated to be driven by internal and external security threats, territorial disputes, modernization initiatives, technological innovations, and a general shortage of body armor across the world. Cumulatively, the global market is expected to value US$19.4 billion during the forecast period. The market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Despite the economic downturn in Europe, the region's share of the global market is projected to increase during the forecast period due to the scheduled deployment of various modernization programs that have been initiated in previous years.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The global body armor and personal protection market is currently characterized by rapidly growing demand and not enough supply. Since combat operations began in Iraq and Afghanistan, the US and allied forces have borne the brunt of frequent and deadly attacks from insurgents using various weapons such as improvised explosive devices (IED), mortars, rocket launchers, and increasingly lethal ballistic threats.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2012-2022" provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2012 to 2022, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the market for body armor and personal protection during 2012-2022, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting defense expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ceradyne, Protective Products Enterprises, BAE Systems, Ballistic Body Armour, Combat Clothing Australia, ArmorSource, Honeywell, Survitec Group, Plasan Sasa Composite Materials, Anjani Technoplast, M Cubed Technologies, Sarkar Defence Solutions, Point Blank Body Armor, Defense Industries International, TenCate Advanced Armour
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Global Armored Vehicles MRO Market 2012-2022
- The Global Armored Vehicles and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2011-2021
- Sentry Armor Systems Inc.: Company Profile and SWOT Analysis
- Global: Personal Hygiene/ Personal Care Industry Guide
- Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio-pesticides and Adjuvants), Geography, Price Trends and Global Forecasts (2011-2016)
- Personal Hygiene: Global Industry Guide
- Hand & Body Care: Global Industry Guide
- Personal Products: Global Industry Guide
- Body Contouring Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Global Top 10 Personal Products - Industry, Financial and SWOT Analysis