Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report shows the leading Body Armor and Personal Protection market segments in various regions across the world. Details of top companies active across the global Body Armor and Personal Protection market are provided, together with market size and forecast 2013-2023 for the main players across those areas.



Summary

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Body Armor and Personal Protection market. It provides an overview of key Body Armor and Personal Protection companies catering to the Body Armor and Personal Protection sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.



The global body armor and personal protection industry is highly competitive, with a large number of global suppliers competing. The US and various European countries are among the leading defense spenders, and have well-developed domestic body armor and personal protection industries, making these territories self-reliant.



ReasonsToBuy

"The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the global Body Armor and Personal Protection market.

- Provides detailed company profiles of leading Body Armor and Personal Protection companies and related systems manufacturing companies across the world.

- Analyse the activity of key Body Armor and Personal Protection companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



Companies Mentioned



Ceradyne Inc, Combat Clothing Australia, ArmorSource, BAE Systems, Honeywell, Survitec Group Limited, Plasan Sasa Composite Materials, Anjani Technoplast, M Cubed Technologies, Sarkar Defence Solutions, Point Blank Body Armor Inc, Bates Footwear, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143790/the-global-body-armor-and-personal-protection-market-2013-2023-competitive-landscape-and-strategic-insights-market-profile.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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