Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report offers readers insights into technological developments in the Body Armor and Personal Protection market, as well as detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military forces around the world. It also identifies the current trends in the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.



Summary

Technological Developments in the global Body Armor and Personal Protection include:



- Improved soldier helmets to prevent head and brain injuries.

- Cosworth introduces soldier worn electronics demonstrator.

- Double sided combat uniforms to enhance soldier survivability.

- UNEQUAL Technologies launches DEFCON technology for protective gear.

- Fabric being developed to protect against cut wounds.



ReasonsToBuy

"The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Perform an extensive analysis on the emerging technological and market trends in the Body Armor and Personal Protection sector.

- Gain insight into the latest developments in the global Body Armor and Personal Protection market including technological trends and key challenges.



Companies Mentioned



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