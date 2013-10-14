Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides readers with a comprehensive analysis of the Body Armor and Personal Protection market through 2013-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for Body Armor and Personal Protection. It also provides an insight on the spending pattern and modernization pattern in different regions around the world.



Summary

The global body armor and personal protection market is estimated to value US$2.4 billion in 2013 and increase at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period, to reach its peak of US$3.7 billion by 2023. The market consists of five categories of body armor and personal protection: soft armor, hard armor, protective headgear, clothing and boots.



ReasonsToBuy

"The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the Body Armor and Personal Protection market with current and forecast market values.

- Understand the key drivers and attractiveness parameters of the global Body Armor and Personal Protection market.

- Understand the various factors impacting the growth of the Body Armor and Personal Protection market.



Companies Mentioned



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