The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023 - New Study Released

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global body armor and personal protection industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
"The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023" offers the reader detailed analysis of the global body armor and personal protection market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.
The global body armor and personal protection market is currently characterized by rapidly growing demand and not enough supply. Since combat operations began in Iraq and Afghanistan, the US and allied forces have borne the brunt of frequent and deadly attacks from insurgents using various weapons such as improvised explosive devices (IED), mortars, rocket launchers, and increasingly lethal ballistic threats. Sir Jock Stirrup, the head of the British Armed Forces during the Iraq conflict, admitted that some troops sent into Iraq did not have the proper desert combat clothing and boots, while others did not get the body armor they should have had. In another incident, the lack of adequate body armor contributed to the death of a British Army sergeant in Iraq in 2006. An official report on the issues concerning the British Army criticized the MoD for failing to ensure that enough sets of the enhanced combat body armor were available for troops during the war. Furthermore, in April 2005, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported on shortages of critical force protection items, including individual body armor, primarily due to materials shortages, production limitations, and distribution problems.
"The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023" provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2023, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report provides detailed analysis of the market for body armor during 2013-2023, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting expenditure on body armor. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ceradyne Inc, Combat Clothing Australia, ArmorSource, BAE Systems, Honeywell, Survitec Group Limited, Plasan Sasa Composite Materials, Anjani Technoplast, M Cubed Technologies, Sarkar Defence Solutions, Point Blank Body Armor Inc, Bates Footwear, Inc.
