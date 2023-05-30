The Global Brewery Equipment Market: Trends, Growth, and Key Players

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2023 -- In the dynamic world of brewing, the global brewery equipment market is witnessing substantial growth. With an estimated value of USD 19.2 billion in 2022, the market is projected to reach USD 25.6 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.9% in terms of value. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the expanding craft brewery industry, increased demand for low-alcohol and premium beer, and the establishment of taprooms and microbreweries.



Expanding Craft Brewery Industry Drives Market Growth



Craft breweries have gained significant traction in recent years, capturing the interest of beer enthusiasts worldwide. Consumers are increasingly drawn to the unique flavors, innovative recipes, and personalized brewing experiences offered by craft breweries. This growing demand has propelled the brewery equipment market forward, as craft beer producers seek new technology and innovative equipment to meet the evolving needs of their customers.



Technological Transformations in the Brewery Sector



The modern brewing industry places a strong emphasis on hygiene and quality standards, necessitating the implementation of advanced technology. Automation has become a vital component of the brewing process, ensuring consistency and efficiency. The integration of AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), automated systems, robotics, and sensors has become essential for modern breweries to meet the demands of a competitive market.



Macrobreweries Lead the Market



In 2021, the macrobrewery segment dominated the global brewery equipment market. Macrobreweries, defined as those with an annual beer production of over 6,000,000 barrels, contribute significantly to the beer industry worldwide. On average, every country has four to five macrobreweries, with well-known names such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken N.V., China Resources Snow Breweries Limited, and Carlsberg Group leading the pack.



Ensuring Quality with Automated Processing Equipment



To achieve consistent, high-quality beer, modern large-scale breweries rely on high-tech facilities equipped with automated processing equipment. These automated systems ensure adherence to strict hygienic standards throughout the brewing process. Various areas and stages, including the brewhouse, filtration, cellar, and energy generation, can be efficiently managed simultaneously, thanks to automatic systems. Automation empowers brewers to regulate pumps, valves, measured values, and controllers, allowing for quick identification and resolution of any issues. Craft breweries also benefit from automated systems, which provide recipe control and flexibility.



Milling Equipment: Fueling Growth in Macrobreweries



Among the different types of equipment used by macrobreweries, milling equipment is experiencing the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Milling, which involves techniques like dry milling and wet milling, plays a crucial role in the brewing process. Dry milling, the primary method used by modern microbreweries, utilizes roller mills of varying complexity. Although dry milling is relatively simple, it produces dust, which poses a potential risk of explosive ignition from sparks. On the other hand, wet milling preserves the grain husk and allows for faster run-off times.



Europe: The Dominant Player in the Brewery Equipment Market



Europe stands as the dominant region in the global brewery equipment market. With a highly established beer market and numerous renowned brands, the continent is witnessing a shift in consumer preferences. Craft beer, offered by brewpubs and microbreweries, has gained popularity over traditional beer sold by large brands. Additionally, countries like France, traditionally known for wine consumption, are experiencing a transition toward beer. The retail channels in Europe are well-organized, making beer easily accessible in supermarkets. Some craft beer brands have even secured shelf space in supermarkets, enabling consumers to explore and try new regional brands. The presence of these factors proves advantageous for brewery equipment manufacturers looking to penetrate the European market. However, cost constraints faced by micro and mini-breweries, which produce beer in small quantities, often lead to a preference for manual brewing equipment that involves handcrafting methods.



The key players in this market include Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Krones AG (Germany), Paul Mueller Company (US), Praj Industries (India), Meura (Belgium), Della Toffola SpA (Italy), Criveller Group (US), KASPAR SCHULZ Brauereimaschinenfabrik & Apparatebauanstalt GmbH (Germany), LEHUI (China), Hypro (India), HG Machinery (China), Interpump Group S.p.A (INOXPA) (Spain), and ABE Equipment (US).



