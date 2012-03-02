Recently published research from ICD-Research, "The Global C2/C4ISR Market 2011-2021", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2012 -- China offers tremendous opportunities for the private banking industry as a result of not only the substantial growth in the number of HNWI over the past few years, but especially because of the strong forecasted growth in volumes and wealth to 2015. This report not only provides detailed forecasts on expected HNWI asset allocation of China's HNWI and UHNWI to 2015, but gives the reader the crucial insight necessary to effectively act on those projections. In addition to providing a comprehensive and robust background of the Chinese economy, including, uniquely, detailed analysis of economic and political risks to HNWI wealth creation, the report provides robust projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocation of China's HNWI. The report also couches these findings in an analysis of China's Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities therein. But what really sets the report apart is its analysis and presentation of the demographic trends and findings of the proprietary Wealth Insight HNWI Database.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- There are currently 1.3 million HNWIs in China with a combined wealth of US$4.3 trillion, which equates to 26% of the total wealth held in the country.
- WealthInsight expects HNWI wealth to increase at a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period to reach US$7.5 trillion in 2015, while volume will grow at a CAGR of 13.5% to reach over 2.1 million in 2015.
- While Beijing and Shanghai continue to provide opportunities for Wealth Managers and Private Bankers looking to enter China's potentially lucrative wealth market, there is latent and significant untapped potential in China's Tier II and Tier III cities.
- Hangzhou should be at the top of the list for anyone looking to build a thriving wealth business in China. Wuhan, Chongqing, Chengdu and Fuzhou round out the top five, each presenting unique opportunities and huge market potential for the wealth industry.
- Our research shows that over 50,000 Chinese HNWI are looking to move abroad each year. Indeed, much of the frothiness in Hong Kong's property market is due to demand from Chinese HNWI, who buy luxury homes in Hong Kong in order to gain Hong Kong citizenship.
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of China's HNWI
- Most up to date and thorough analysis of the demographic breakdown of China's HNWI
- Volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2015
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in China
- City specific ratings and breakdowns of wealth, wealth growth and industries that HNWI work in for each city
- Current insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
- Family office information
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Chinese Banks:, Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, China Citic Bank, China Merchants Bank, Bank of Communications, China Minsheng Banking Corp, China Everbright Bank, Bank of Dalian, Bank of China, Foreign banks:, HSBC China, Citibank China, UBS AG, Deutsche Bank China, Bank of Tokyo-MUFJ, DBS China, BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered, Royal Bank of Scotland, JP Morgan Chase, Credit Agricole, Joint ventures:, ICBC Credit Suisse, BOC BlackRock, China Citic Bank and BBVA,, Santander CCB, Ping An Bank and HSBC, First Sino Bank and Lotus Worldwide, BoCommLife and CBA, Multi-Family Offices, Serficom Shanghai, AMC Group - Asset Management China, KCS Services Limited
