The Global Counter IED Market 2012-2022 - New Market Report Now Available

This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global counter IED industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"The Global Counter IED Market 2012-2022" offers the reader detailed analysis of the global counter IED market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The global counter IED market is expected to be worth US$6.4 billion in 2012 and decrease to US$3.6 billion by 2022, representing a CARC of -5.59% during the forecast period. The demand for counter IED equipment is anticipated to be driven by internal and external security threats, territorial disputes, modernization initiatives, technological innovations and a substantial demand for counter IED systems for coalition forces in Afghanistan. Cumulatively, the global market is expected to value US$46.7 billion during the forecast period. The market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"The Global Counter IED Market 2012-2022" provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2012 to 2022, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the market for counter IED during 2012-2022, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting defense expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.
In 2011, commanders in Afghanistan decided that they wanted more troops to dismount from their vehicles and patrol on foot. This shift in strategy has however put human lives at risk and has therefore given rise to a demand for unmanned systems, such as ultra-light robots, that soldiers can carry with one hand and driverless trucks manned with the help of a remote control.
Key Market Issues
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lockheed Martin, Chemring Group, NIITEK, Iveco, Allen Vanguard, General Dynamics Land Systems, Navistar Defense, Force Protection, BAE Systems, L3 CyTerra, Northrop Grumman, iRobot Corporation, Thales, Qinetiq
