Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global Cybersecurity Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report offers readers insights into technological developments in the Cybersecurity market, as well as detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military forces around the world. It also identifies the current trends in the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.



Summary

Technological Developments in the global Cybersecurity include:



Network based IP sensor to enable detection of cyber attacks

Machine Learning technology to be the new platform for future cyber security measures

Development of offensive cyber weapons on the rise

Middle East emerging as one of the major markets

Cyber security domain recording robust MandA activity

Lack of exhaustive databases on malware and their sources impeding the global cyber defense sector



Reasons To Buy

"The Global Cybersecurity Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Perform an extensive analysis on the emerging technological and market trends in the Cybersecurity sector.

- Gain insight into the latest developments in the global Cybersecurity market including technological trends and key challenges.



Companies Mentioned



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