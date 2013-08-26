Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global Cybersecurity Market 2013-2023 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides readers with a comprehensive analysis of the Cybersecurity market through 2013-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for Cybersecurity. It also provides an insight on the spending pattern and modernization pattern in different regions around the world.



Summary

The global cyber warfare market is projected to record robust growth in spending over the forecast period owing to the rise in cyber attacks on the military and other critical IT infrastructure. Countries across regions are now focusing on establishing and developing their cyber security infrastructure, an area of defense spending that was neglected until recently.



Reasons To Buy

"The Global Cybersecurity Market 2013-2023 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the Cybersecurity market with current and forecast market values.

- Understand the key drivers and attractiveness parameters of the global Cybersecurity market.

- Understand the various factors impacting the growth of the Cybersecurity market.



Companies Mentioned



NA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140287/the-global-cybersecurity-market-2013-2023-market-size-and-drivers-market-profile.html