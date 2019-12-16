Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- The Infinium Global Research analyzes the "Dental Biomaterials Market (Product - Bone Graft Materials, Soft Tissue Regeneration, and Dental Membranes; Material - Polymers, Metals, Ceramics, and Composites; Application - Implantology, Periodontology, and Other Applications; End-user - Hospitals, and Dental Clinics): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global dental biomaterials market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



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Dental biomaterials are specialized instruments that are used in restorative dentistry. It is used to restore the damaged, decayed, or fractured teeth. Dental biomaterials replace the damaged tooth tissues as well as promote tissue regeneration and prevent healthy tooth tissue. It facilitates its application as a substitute for natural dental products. The materials used in dental biomaterials are polymers, metals, ceramics, and composites.



Acquisition of Leading Regional Players is Providing a Wide Opportunity for the Growth of the Market



The factors such as the growing occurrence of dental disorders, the ever increasing aging population, and the ever increasing dental tourism in emerging economies are the major factors driving the growth of the dental biomaterials market. In the U.S, over 15 million people every year go through bridge and crown replacements for missing teeth says, American Academy for implant dentistry. This also drives market growth.



However, the high cost of biomaterials, the stringent regulatory and clinical procedures are restraining the growth of the market. While the acquisition of leading regional players by global companies has led to the consolidation of the dental industry that provides wide opportunities for the market.



The Dental Clinics Segment is Anticipated to Hold a Large Market Share During the Forecast Period



The dental biomaterials market is segmented on the basis of product, material, applications, and end-users. On the basis of the product, the market is segmented into bone graft materials, soft tissue regeneration, and dental membranes. The bone craft materials segment holds a large market share of the global dental biomaterials market due to the rise in the usage of allografts, xenografts, and synthetic grafts for curing periodontal defects.



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On the basis of material, the market is categorized into polymers, metals, ceramics, and composites. The metal segment accounts for hold large market share owing to the growing penetration of dental implants and the wide applications of metallic biomaterials in dentistry. On the basis of applications, the sub-market includes, implantology, periodontology, and others. On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals and dental clinics. The dental clinics hold a large market share due to the increasing adoption of CAD/CAM systems in dental clinics and laboratories, a growing number of dental practices.



North America Holds the Largest Market Share Due to the Presence of Leading Dental Biomaterial Manufacturing Companies



Among the geographic regions, North America holds the largest market share of the dental biomaterial market due to the presence of the leading dental biomaterial manufacturing companies in this region. The increasing occurrence & awareness related to dental disorders also drives the dental biomaterials market in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecasted period due to the rise in demand for esthetics leading to higher adoption of dental implants in this region.



Dental Biomaterials Market: Competitive Analysis



Some of the industry participants of the global dental biomaterial market are ACE Surgical Supply Co., Inc., BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, 3M Company, Biomatlante SARL, Zimmer Biomet, Geistlich Pharma AG, Nobel Biocare Services AG, and Institut Straumann AG among the others.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-dental-biomaterials-market



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the dental biomaterial.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.