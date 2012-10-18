The Global Homeland Security Market 2012-2022

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- The market is expected to be dominated by Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe



The global homeland security market is estimated to value US$197.9 billion in 2012 and to increase at a CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period, to reach its peak of US$280.6 billion by 2022. The market consists of six categories which include Infrastructure, Counter Terrorism, Maritime Security, Police Modernization, Border Security and Cyber Security.



The demand for homeland security equipment is anticipated to be driven by internal security threats such as terrorism, illegal border infiltration, piracy, drug trafficking, cyber espionage and critical infrastructure security among several others. Cumulatively, the global market is expected to value US$2595 billion during the forecast period. The market is expected to be dominated by Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific region accounts for the highest expenditure in the homeland security sector as emerging economies such as India and China execute extensive modernization programs for their respective police forces and other security infrastructure which were neglected in the past few decades.



One of the primary functions of the homeland security initiatives taken by the various countries includes protection against terrorist activities, minimizing the damage and recovering quickly from attacks. Currently, the major driver of the global homeland security market is the rise in terrorist activities across the world. The wars against Afghanistan and Iraq have increased the threat of terrorist attacks against countries all across the world including the US, the UK, Israel, India, Pakistan and Indonesia. Moreover, recent years have witnessed advancement in technologies used by terrorists and this has fueled research and development activities by various countries in an endeavor to develop effective and advanced counter measures.



The growing number of terrorist attacks, threat of plane hijackings, corporate security and identity theft are all factors that have resulted in the growth of biometrics as an essential security measure. The major drivers of biometrics technologies are the large scale government ID and security programs which are needed to facilitate mass surveillance and access control management. These technologies, which are gradually replacing conventional methods of identification and security checking, are being increasingly used in various civil and commercial applications including point of sale, ATMs and border security.



While the global homeland security market is definitely an attractive and lucrative one, the sheer scale of funding required to effectively implement the new technologies presents an obstacle for market growth. This especially holds true in light of planned defense budget cuts announced by various countries globally and especially by European countries. High costs have led to many governments redirecting their budgets towards more manpower-intensive solutions or towards relatively commoditized and cost-effective systems.



