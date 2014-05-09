The Global Maritime and Border Security Market 2014 - 2024 Market Trend, Size, Share, Growth Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- The Global Maritime and Border Security Market 2014-2024 Report published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with a detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.



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Key Findings



The global maritime and border security market is expected to experience a CAGR growth of 6.82% during 2014-2024

Asia Pacific, followed by North America, are expected to be the largest maritime and border security markets with a cumulative market share of more than 66%

The maritime surveillance and detection segment is expected to dominate the maritime and border security market with a share of 45.6%

An increasing threat of cross border terrorism, maritime crimes, illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and border disputes are anticipated to encourage sustained investment in the maritime and border security domain.

Synopsis



This report offers detailed analysis of the global maritime and border securitymarket with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for maritime and border security activities, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants. In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



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Global maritime and border security market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the maritime and border security market during 2014–2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for maritime and border security. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world

Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments in the maritime and border security market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of maritime and border security departments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by the industry participants

SWOT analysis of the maritime and border security market: analysis of the industry characteristics by determining the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the maritime and border security industry

Global maritime and border security country analysis: analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the maritime and border security industry expected to be in demand in each region

Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during the forecast period



Reasons To Buy



This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the maritime and border security market, and to identify emerging and declining markets over the next ten years.

This report will give the user a thorough fact based analysis, with information about the demand for various maritime and border security segments in each of the top ten countries, and the underlying factors that are driving demand.

The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the major industries that are driving the maritime and border security market which will provide the user with a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion. For example, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is anticipated to procure a number of military grade equipment (airborne radars, unmanned aerial vehicles) in order to equip its border patrol and maritime security departments.

The major programs section will inform the user about programs being undertaken by maritime and border security departments in different segments of the maritime and border security market during the forecast period.



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