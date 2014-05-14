New Medical Devices market report from Espicom Business Intelligence: "The Global Market for Advanced Wound Care Products 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- This report provides you with the knowledge to understand the current state of the advanced wound care market, the historical market background and the key companies who currently operate here. It is essential reading for anyone who needs to plan, sell or operate within the advanced wound care product sectors.
In 2013, the global market for advanced wound care had an estimated value of US$6.2 billion, having grown by approximately 5% since 2012. This growth is currently being hampered by pricing pressure. Factors such as spiking competition across all product sectors, as well as government pressure on healthcare spending are slowing the current rate of growth and putting strain on manufacturers' pricing.
Despite all this, the market's outlook is positive. Pricing pressure is expected to impact the market in the short - medium term, with future growth being driven by favourable demographic factors. Ageing populations, higher levels of diabetes and obesity are just three of the factors. Demand in emerging markets such as Japan, China and India as well as new product innovations will also increase demand.
What this report contains:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Market Overview
- Background Information
- Current Market Dynamics
- Regional Perspectives
- Competitive Environments
- Future Prospects
- Advanced Wound Care Products & Technologies Information (FDA Information, Pre-clinical results, latest product news and products in development (where available))
- Device-based Wound Care
- Moist Wound Care Products
- Biologics
- Other Products
- Wound Care Manufacturers Overview (including company history, product portfolio, key events, alliances, litigations and financial outlook (where available))
- Market Leaders
- Other Companies
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