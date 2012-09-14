The Global Market for Diabetes Drugs and Devices Is Booming: Expected to Attain a Market Size of USD 114.3 Billion by 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research “Global Diabetes Market: Drugs & Devices (2011 – 2016)”The global market for Diabetes Management accounted for USD 41.9 billion in 2010 and is expected to attain a market size of USD 114.3 billion in 2016 following a growth rate of 18.2% CAGR.



Brows full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/diabetes-devices-market.html



Diabetes is one of the major areas of concern worldwide. The rising number of patients is due to the ever increasing population. Currently, over 275 million people suffer from diabetes across the globe. This population is expected to exceed 350 million by 2030. As per the present scenario, the population within the age bracket of 40-59 years is the most affected. However, this age bracket is expected to shift to the age-group 60-79 years by 2030.



The global market for Diabetes Management accounted for USD 41.9 billion in 2010 and is expected to attain a market size of USD 114.3 billion in 2016 following a growth rate of 18.2% CAGR. Major products in this market consist of glucose meters, test strips, lancets, continuous blood glucose meters, syringes, insulin, insulin pumps and other insulin delivery devices and anti-diabetic drugs. Of these, insulin, test strips, glucose monitors and anti-diabetic drugs are the most revenue generating products.



Among the different geographies across the globe, the U.S. forms the main source of revenue for this market contributing in excess of 1/3rdof the overall revenue. However, with the continuous economic growth of the Asia-Pacific region especially that of China, the contribution of the U.S. market is expected to drop by 5% – 7% within a period of 10 years from now.



The global increase in the prevalence of diabetes can be attributed to the fast development of economies of China and India as a major driving force for the diabetes care market. Besides these two countries, other Asian countries are expected to be major revenue generators for this market by 2030. According to our estimates, out of the 10 major countries with high diabetic population, 7 would be from the Asian region itself.



Factors triggering diabetes in Asian countries with high population such as India and China are the rapid urbanization, drastic change in lifestyle of people – most follow a static lifestyle.Such a change in lifestyle is leading to obesity and naturally to an increasing diabetic population. Another contributory factor is the lack in awareness, diagnosis and treatment of diabetes. Countries with high population lead to expansion in the type-2 diabetic population worldwide.



For the past few years, Roche Diagnostics, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer Healthcare and Abbott Laboratorieshave continuously dominated the market. These four companies globally formed a market share in excess of 9/10th of the overall market in the year 2010 with remaining share is with the other Tier-II companies worldwide. This trend is expected to carry on likewise in the near future. However, the shuffling of somepercentage of market shares among these four is expected.



Scope and Overview



The report provides extensive analysis and wholesome insights about the current market trends, developments including industry drivers & challenges and future outlook & growth opportunities prevailing in the global diabetes market. The report also covers the strategies followed by “Global Diabetes Market: Drugs and Devices” players.



Segmentation & Analysis



The report segments and analyzes the “Global Diabetes Market: Drugs and Devices” on the basis of following sub-categories:

Geographic Markets

U.S. Diabetes Market

European Diabetes Market

Asia – Pacific Diabetes market

This section provides in-depth analysis of different geographies pertaining to “Global Diabetes Market: Drugs and Devices” that includes market size and growth forecast for each geography, driving factors, challenges and opportunities prevailing in the particular geography.



Drugs Market

Injectables Market

Insulin

Non-Insulin

Oral Diabetes Drugs Market

This section provides in-depth analysis of anti-diabetic drugs market size and growth forecast for each sub segment, driving factors, challenges and opportunitiesprevailing in the overall and at the micro market levels.

Devices Market

Insulin Pumps Market

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

This section provides in-depth analysis of anti-diabetic devices market size and growth forecast for each sub segment, driving factors and challenges prevailing in the overall and at the micro market levels, and opportunities and future outlook for all the levels.

Competition & Future Trends

This section analyses the competition prevailing at each micro level and the detailed future outlook for the each sub segment of the market.

Company Profiles of Top Ten Players

This section provides brief overview of top market players in the “Global Diabetes Market: Drugs and Devices”. The profile of each company includes brief overview, key financials, product & services, recent developments and key strategies adopted by the player.



Browse all Pharmaceuticals Market Research Reports

Browse all Medical Devices Market Research Reports



To know more click here: Diabetes Devices Market & Diabetes Drugs Market (2011- 2016) Global Forecast



Pre book our upcoming report Prostate Cancer Minimally Invasive Surgery Market in North America and Europe (2011 – 2016)



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact

Ms Amita

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/