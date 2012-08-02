The Global Mass Affluent - New Market Report Now Available

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- The concept of the mass affluent is relatively easy to understand, even if the precise definition changes depending where you are in the world. For instance, the threshold for mass affluent status in the US is usually pitched at $100,000 in liquid assets, whereas in parts of Asia the limit is lower to reflect prevailing average incomes and other economic factors.
However, research shows that the growth of developing economic powerhouses is already starting to impact on personal fortunes among households with more than $100,000 in investable assets. Of course, the mass affluent are not a homogeneous group. In some parts of the world they are relatively mature, whereas in the emerging economic powerhouses they are usually younger and still in wealth building mode. Their attitudes to advice are similarly diverse.
Key Highlights
- The Global Mass Affluent are those in the middle class characterised by above-average incomes, a forward-thinking economic standpoint and $100,000 of liquid assets
- In percentage terms, the middle classes in emerging markets offer the greatest opportunities
- With clients and potential clients looking for a holistic solution to their fi ncial requirements, banks are not just competing against each other, but also other specialists
- Banks need to rethink how they communicate with existing clients, and reach out to new ones. Social media is under-utilised
Scope
- The report contains a global macro perspective, but also a bottom up country and bank based approach
- It examines the fi ncial concerns and the priorities of mass affluent consumers
- It shows the products needed by an ageing population in western countries
- But also those needed by prospective, younger clients in future key markets like India and Chi
Reasons to Get this Report
- Review mass affluent strategies in key geographic regions
- Learn of forthcoming trends from market watchers
- Gauge the growth potential in various markets
- Discover how to compete with established market leaders
- Fulfill the evolving expectations of the middle classes towards their bank
- Find out how to use traditio l customer services effectively, as well as new online and mobile banking technology
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CIMB, Banco Santander, Ba mex, ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC, Maybank, Chi Merchants Bank, Metro Bank
